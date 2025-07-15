BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
33 YEAR OLD SOLOMON GALLIGAN WAS CAPTURED ON CAMERA 🔞 TRYING TO KIDNAP AN 11 YEAR OLD BOY IN AURORA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
172 views • 2 months ago

Collin Rugg - NEW: Registered s*x offender who tried kidnapping an 11-year-old boy during recess is set to walk free as prosecutors plan to drop the charges.


33-year-old Solomon Galligan was captured on camera trying to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in Aurora, Colorado.


The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office now plans on dismissing Galligan's charges because he is "incompetent to stand trial," according to FOX31.


The District Attorney's office says they are "planning to drop charges against the defendant, which is required by law when they are found mentally incompetent to stand trial."


The thugs who are letting him out are just as evil as he is.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1944803404779569619

