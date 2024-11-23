Anti-NATO protest turns violent in Montreal, with pro-Palestinian and anti-NATO activists smashing windows, setting cars on fire and attacking police.

Thousands of masked people protested against the 70th session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place from November 22 to 25 in Montreal. Radical leftists and Palestinian supporters staged raids throughout the city.

Protesters smashed shop windows with batons, resisted police action and set vehicles on fire with Molotov cocktails. Security forces responded with tear gas grenades and batons.

At least three people have been arrested.