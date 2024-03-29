BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PONTIUS PILATE'S REPORT TO CAESAR OF THE ARREST TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION OF JESUS
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
64 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 03/29/2024

HISTORICAL GOVERNMENT RECORDS ABOUT CHRIST'S TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION

Download 2 PDFS At Bottom Of Page , If Interested...

Video/Audio From Youtube, On A  Channel

Called Psimonel

 ARCHKO VOLUME or ARCHEOLOGICAL WRITINGS OF THE SANHEDRIM AND TALMUDS OF THE JEWS is a collection of texts dating from the first century, discovered in the XIXth century in Constantinopole - they have been translated in English and published in 1913, then preserved in the Library of Vatican.

 Downloaded fromhttps://archive.org/details/archkovol... The testimony of Pilate appears to be in full agreement with the biblical Gospels …( The Great Gospel of John) - ref:

 There Were Two Documents One Was Fake. The Two Below Were Said To Be Genuine Concerning Pontius Pilate’s Historical Writing To Tiberius Caesar.

 ARCHKO VOLUME

https://ia904607.us.archive.org/23/items/archkovolumeorth028454mbp/archkovolumeorth028454mbp.pdf

 ACTA PILATE

https://dn720001.ca.archive.org/0/items/actapilatiimport00slut/actapilatiimport00slut.pdf

 

Keywords
vatican historical recordsarchko volumeacta pilatatijesus christs trial and crucifixion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy