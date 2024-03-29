PONTIUS PILATE'S REPORT TO CAESAR OF THE ARREST TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION OF JESUS

HISTORICAL GOVERNMENT RECORDS ABOUT CHRIST'S TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION

ARCHKO VOLUME or ARCHEOLOGICAL WRITINGS OF THE SANHEDRIM AND TALMUDS OF THE JEWS is a collection of texts dating from the first century, discovered in the XIXth century in Constantinopole - they have been translated in English and published in 1913, then preserved in the Library of Vatican.

The testimony of Pilate appears to be in full agreement with the biblical Gospels

There Were Two Documents One Was Fake. The Two Below Were Said To Be Genuine Concerning Pontius Pilate’s Historical Writing To Tiberius Caesar.

ARCHKO VOLUME

https://ia904607.us.archive.org/23/items/archkovolumeorth028454mbp/archkovolumeorth028454mbp.pdf

ACTA PILATE

https://dn720001.ca.archive.org/0/items/actapilatiimport00slut/actapilatiimport00slut.pdf