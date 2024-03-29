PONTIUS PILATE'S REPORT TO CAESAR OF THE ARREST TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION OF JESUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HISTORICAL GOVERNMENT RECORDS ABOUT CHRIST'S TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION
Download 2 PDFS At Bottom Of Page , If Interested...
Video/Audio From Youtube, On A Channel
Called Psimonel
ARCHKO VOLUME or ARCHEOLOGICAL WRITINGS OF THE SANHEDRIM AND TALMUDS OF THE JEWS is a collection of texts dating from the first century, discovered in the XIXth century in Constantinopole - they have been translated in English and published in 1913, then preserved in the Library of Vatican.
Downloaded fromhttps://archive.org/details/archkovol... The testimony of Pilate appears to be in full agreement with the biblical Gospels …( The Great Gospel of John) - ref:
There Were Two Documents One Was Fake. The Two Below Were Said To Be Genuine Concerning Pontius Pilate’s Historical Writing To Tiberius Caesar.
ARCHKO VOLUME
https://ia904607.us.archive.org/23/items/archkovolumeorth028454mbp/archkovolumeorth028454mbp.pdf
ACTA PILATE
https://dn720001.ca.archive.org/0/items/actapilatiimport00slut/actapilatiimport00slut.pdf