Age Regression Technology and SSPs | The Revealing Ep. 14

In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala and guest James Rink host of Super Soldier Talk https://supersoldiertalk.com as they discuss Secret Space Programs, age regression technology and more. This episode kicks off referencing another SSP whistle blower, the late William Tompkins, here is a link to the last interview he did if you’d like to hear his testimony regarding working for the government and in “ET Programs”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vu9OulAarH0 and here are the links to the full episodes of the other clips featured in this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgN5taAiXTo and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49tuy3gCIww&t=1755s
