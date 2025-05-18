DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greetings my Israelite kith and kin
Let’s finish up covering all the SERPENT🐍 verses in the NT in Revelation.
Audio: Part 6 https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Pt%206.mp3
The last episode explored Matthew 7:7–11, where Jesus promises that those who ask, seek, and knock will receive from God. But deeper in verses 9–10, we uncovered a symbolic contrast: bread🍞 and fish🐟 represent Christ and true doctrine, while the stone🗿 and serpent🐍 (G3789 – ophis) represent idolatry and false religion⛪. Those who sincerely seek God will never receive a serpent. But those who reject truth are given over to delusion🙃—Luciferian doctrines, esoteric lies, and denominational traditions that seem wise but deceive the heart.
We examined how the serpent (ophis) consistently represents false teaching, corrupted priesthood🔯, and worldly🌎 “illumination.”💡 In Matthew 10:16, Jesus tells His disciples to be “wise as serpents,” meaning they must be discerning—sharp, yet innocent. But in Matthew 23:33, He exposes the Pharisees as serpents and vipers—crafty, corrupt religious leaders who appear holy but are full of spiritual poison☠️.
From John 3:14 (the bronze serpent), to Luke 10:19 (treading on serpents), to 2 Corinthians 11:3 (Eve’s deception), we saw that the serpent symbolizes mental and doctrinal corruption—not a literal being👹, but the carnal mind🧠,religious delusion⛪, and human rebellion✊ against God. Whether Pharisee or modern preacher, the danger is the same: a false gospel masquerading as truth.
Devil Serpent Satan Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/
QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS
SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf
DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf
SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf