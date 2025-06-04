BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Unfiltered Uncensored Truth - Wars, Rumors of Wars, Earthquakes, Pestilences & Prophecy
94 views • 3 months ago

Tonight, US Press Association members and Co-Hosts David Paxton and JD Williams provide the Unfiltered, Uncensored Truth about the world on the brink—where wars rage, nations rise, and morality collapses—The Last Christian Radio Show delivers what few dare to speak: the unfiltered, uncensored truth about today’s world through the lens of Bible prophecy.


This internationally syndicated program connects breaking global events—including the Middle East conflict, Russia-Ukraine war, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, earthquakes, pestilences, and digital tyranny—to Scripture with bold, uncompromising clarity.

✔️ Are we seeing Ezekiel 38–39 unfold?

✔️ Is Israel's survival part of a divine prophetic timeline?

✔️ Will the Jewish people soon recognize Jesus as Messiah?

✔️Will Nuclear Weapons be used?

Each episode features in-depth analysis, hard-hitting news, and spiritual insight designed to inform, awaken, and prepare. From geopolitics to revival, from the Temple Mount to Babylon's shadow—this is more than a talk show; it’s a call to readiness.

👉 Tune in, stay alert, and never miss a moment of unfolding prophecy.

📍 Visit www.lastchristian.net for archives, resources, and ways to support this mission.

ENJOY THE UNFILTERED, UNCENSORED TRUTH the propaganda media refuses to provide.

prophecyearthquakespestilenceswarsrumors of wars
