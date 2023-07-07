Spats Presentation at MoneroKon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a recording of a presentation Aaron Feickert (CypherStack) gave at MoneroKon about Firo's research on Spats: User-Defined Confidential Assets and Tokens. Aaron goes into a deep and thorough discussion about what Spats is, and how it functions!
This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 1-4" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSlK8yqc6Oc&t=1752s
Find out more:
Website: https://firo.org
Forum: https://forum.firo.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y