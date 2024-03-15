[Jan 20, 2021] TFR - 206 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Understanding Crypto 101 - Part 2

In this second interview in my “Crypto 101” series, I interviewed Zen Garcia to get his take on Bitcoin, staking and other cryptos that have potential.





If you'd like to order some crypto for yourself, please consider using my CoinBase referral link:

https://www.coinbase.com/join/skiba_ne





If you use that link to buy or sell a minimum of $100 worth of crypto, both you and I will get $10 worth of free Bitcoin.





If you are interested in getting and staking Axion, please use this link:

https://stake.axion.network/auction?ref=0x6e0fb98c7267e7af58a921dbb3051dc67189ba0f





To learn more about Axion, go to the Axion Today's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTO3TUnZBFy1J9CF48UXDw





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy