[Jan 20, 2021] TFR - 206 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Understanding Crypto 101 - Part 2
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
52 views • 03/15/2024

In this second interview in my “Crypto 101” series, I interviewed Zen Garcia to get his take on Bitcoin, staking and other cryptos that have potential.


If you'd like to order some crypto for yourself, please consider using my CoinBase referral link:

https://www.coinbase.com/join/skiba_ne


If you use that link to buy or sell a minimum of $100 worth of crypto, both you and I will get $10 worth of free Bitcoin.


If you are interested in getting and staking Axion, please use this link:

https://stake.axion.network/auction?ref=0x6e0fb98c7267e7af58a921dbb3051dc67189ba0f


To learn more about Axion, go to the Axion Today's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTO3TUnZBFy1J9CF48UXDw


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


