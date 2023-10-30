TITLE Mom of Gender Transitioning Son Says Anime and Manga Main Influence - Crystal Risotti

It was Easter weekend when Crystal Risotti discovered her son was taking hormones for a gender transition. She was shocked and struck with grief, sharing that once someone goes down the road of transitioning, they are never the same person again. After a deep-dive into finding a root cause, Crystal connected this development to her son’s involvement in anime and manga and she found obscure connections to the LGBTQ+ agenda. This mom on a mission brings awareness to the dangers embedded in manga and anime, that are oftentimes rooted in deeply sexual content, especially impactful on at-risk kids, and are considered a “gateway drug” to a subculture of cosplay, conventions, and often, transgenderism or gender confusion.







TAKEAWAYS





Pokemon is a type of anime that most people are probably not aware is tied to witchcraft, the demonic realm, and the LGBTQ+ agenda





There is no formal rating system on manga comic books, which means the content within can be very graphic and openly erotic





There is a tremendous amount of pornographic material hidden in manga promoting pedophilia, BDSM, and same-sex romance





Discord channels are a popular place where predators prey on other children







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Spiritual Warfare in the Amazon Jungle Video: https://bit.ly/499xeEL





🔗 CONNECT WITH PROTECT CHILD HEALTH

Website: https://protectchildhealth.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH PURPLE FOR PARENTS

Website: https://purpleforparentsindiana.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/purpleforparentsofindiana/

X: https://twitter.com/P4PIndiana





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





