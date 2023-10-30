BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TITLE Mom of Gender Transitioning Son Says Anime and Manga Main Influence - Crystal Risotti
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
33 views • 10/30/2023

It was Easter weekend when Crystal Risotti discovered her son was taking hormones for a gender transition. She was shocked and struck with grief, sharing that once someone goes down the road of transitioning, they are never the same person again. After a deep-dive into finding a root cause, Crystal connected this development to her son’s involvement in anime and manga and she found obscure connections to the LGBTQ+ agenda. This mom on a mission brings awareness to the dangers embedded in manga and anime, that are oftentimes rooted in deeply sexual content, especially impactful on at-risk kids, and are considered a “gateway drug” to a subculture of cosplay, conventions, and often, transgenderism or gender confusion.



TAKEAWAYS


Pokemon is a type of anime that most people are probably not aware is tied to witchcraft, the demonic realm, and the LGBTQ+ agenda


There is no formal rating system on manga comic books, which means the content within can be very graphic and openly erotic


There is a tremendous amount of pornographic material hidden in manga promoting pedophilia, BDSM, and same-sex romance


Discord channels are a popular place where predators prey on other children



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Spiritual Warfare in the Amazon Jungle Video: https://bit.ly/499xeEL


🔗 CONNECT WITH PROTECT CHILD HEALTH

Website: https://protectchildhealth.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PURPLE FOR PARENTS

Website: https://purpleforparentsindiana.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/purpleforparentsofindiana/

X: https://twitter.com/P4PIndiana


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
lgbtqagendaparentstransgendergender confusionanimemangatransitioningsexual contenttina griffincounter culture mom showcrystal risottidetranstioning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy