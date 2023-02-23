© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29eniu1004
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: There are only over 1 billion human beings with healthy sperm or eggs. Our unvaccinated fellow fighters, you have no idea how precious you are!
#theunvaccinated #COVIDvaccines #healthyspermandeggs #NFSC
2/22/2023 文贵直播：人类仅十几亿人有健康的精子或卵子！无苗的战友们，你们真不知道自己有多值钱！
#无苗族 #新冠疫苗 #健康的卵子和精子 #新中国联邦