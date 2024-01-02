Create New Account
APOCALYPSE OF YAJNAVALKYA: A New Cosmology Of The History Of Man Revealed
The Dollar Vigilante
Published 2 months ago

Happy New Year 2024… I hope you’re ready for Giants, Aliens, and Atlantis Rising! Chris Horlacher, publisher of The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya and I just did an interview that puts a whole new spin on Flat Earth theory as a psyop! And other REALLY fascinating revelations that make everything we’ve learned to date look like Child’s Play I.




The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5zQCly4


Anarchapulco Feb 12-16, 2024: https://anarchapulco.com

atlantisnephilimbluebeam

