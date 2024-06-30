The Sinister Agenda behind Transgender Ideology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behind the transgender movement is a huge international network that has infiltrated all areas of society and politics with the money and influence of a few billionaires. On closer examination, however, this ideology turns out to be the work of high-ranking Freemasons. Their declared goal is to build a New World Order. By dissolving all traditional values, people are supposed to degenerate into weak-willed beings, an ideal subject! Is this the way to destroy everything that is glorious and unique about man, everything that gives him stability, his love, his heart and his free will?