Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BlackRock executive's dark secrets: Abigail Gold Geller 🌑
channel image
Rational TV
11 Subscribers
116 views
Published a month ago

A closer 🔍 look at the life of BlackRock managing director Abigail Suzanne Gold Geller -- who is Jewish -- reveals a dark secret of BlackRock, Inc., an American multinational investment company and the world's largest asset manager. Plunging to the abyss of moral corruption appears to be a requirement to attain to the upper echelon of wealth and power. The fact that she hasn't been prosecuted shows that BlackRock is super diabolically powerful.

Keywords
traffickingjewszionismvanguardwefblackrockabigail goldabigail gold gellerabigail geller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket