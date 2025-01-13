Funny Mid Wit Moron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
..... this is the kind of mid-wit moron I have to deal with all the time, people refusing to look at the evidence.... but unlike the rest, this guy is hilarious... he is dead serious mind you, but that's what makes it so exceptionally funny.... make no mistake though, he is one dumb ass smug son of a bitch.