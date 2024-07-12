RT News July 12, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 12, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Joe Biden fumbles and falls flat as concerns rise sky high over his ability to lead, this during a speech wrapping up the NATO summit in Washington. While the NATO meeting ends in a gaffe, allied leaders are circling the wagons around Joe Biden, spinning a narrative that the US President still has it all upstairs. An American volunteer now in Russia slams the US for escalating the Ukrainian conflict to the brink. The IDF publishes its first official probe into one of the battles on October 7th, saying Israeli forces failed in their mission, with more than a hundred civilians paying the ultimate price. The Kenyan president dismisses almost his entire cabinet after weeks of deadly anti-government protests erupt in the nation over planned tax rises to satisfy foreign lenders.