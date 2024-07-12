BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 12, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
131 views • 10 months ago

July 12, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Joe Biden fumbles and falls flat as concerns rise sky high over his ability to lead, this during a speech wrapping up the NATO summit in Washington. While the NATO meeting ends in a gaffe, allied leaders are circling the wagons around Joe Biden, spinning a narrative that the US President still has it all upstairs. An American volunteer now in Russia slams the US for escalating the Ukrainian conflict to the brink. The IDF publishes its first official probe into one of the battles on October 7th, saying Israeli forces failed in their mission, with more than a hundred civilians paying the ultimate price. The Kenyan president dismisses almost his entire cabinet after weeks of deadly anti-government protests erupt in the nation over planned tax rises to satisfy foreign lenders.

Keywords
russiawarukrainenatort
