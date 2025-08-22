© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌍⚔️🏴🇬🇧 An African tribe with its own King and Queen have set up in a Borders wood - with a vow to expand over Scotland.
The Kingdom of Kubala claims they have settled here to reclaim land stolen from their ancestors in the Highlands 400 years ago. 🤡
2025 Is Getting Weirder By The Day...
We wuz Kangz.....Good story Bro 🤣
https://x.com/jamespgoddard90/status/1957683796351807817?s=46&t=3JhPbOqcg36-rAwBV9dwHw
