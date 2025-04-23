BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FULL Speech RFK Jr.: BAN on common food dyes & ...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 months ago

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans April 22 to ban eight commonly used food dyes in the United States, then more later.

BAN on petroleum-based food dyes.

... ‘If they want to eat petroleum, they ought to add it themselves... But they shouldn't be feeding it to the rest of us’ -- HealthSec RFK Jr 

‘And one by one we’re going to get rid of every ingredient’

Makary says agency will REVOKE approval for synthetic colorings

Remaining synthetic dyes to also be ‘ELIMINATED’

RFK Jr. reveals diseases he’s NEVER even heard of: ‘I never knew anybody with a peanut allergy’

‘74% of American kids CANNOT qualify for military service… how are we going to maintain our global leadership?’

USA spending as much on diabetes as we do on the military budget — RFK Jr.

For context, American military budget is $895 BILLION

