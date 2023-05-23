Dr. 'David Martin' The 'W.H.O' Are Programming The Public To Accept A Global Genocide Of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source : AndreCorbeil https://rumble.com/v1yj7jo-dr.-david-martin-the-w.h.o-are-programming-the-public-to-accept-a-global-ge.html
Dr. David Martin joins Jonathon Otto to discuss how from as early as the 1980s, multiple organizations have been orchestrating an environment to create distractions that give rise to an animation of fear. He describes how their real agenda will work…They want to weaken us until we become so vulnerable that we give in to whatever they want.
