Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is seen exiting the US Embassy in Moscow – reports

Adding:

❗️ Trump RAMPS UP sanctions on Russia's oil, gas, & banking sectors by cutting off US payment system access – reports

US President Donald Trump allowed the waiver on Russian oil sales to expire this week, as he aims to leverage Russia into accepting the ceasefire proposal, Fox News reported, citing a source in the administration.

💬 “That means European Countries and our allies can NO LONGER buy oil from Russia without sanctions from US being imposed,” Fox News reporter Edward Lawrence tweeted.

The move ended a 60-day exemption that the Biden administration had granted, allowing certain Russian banks to conduct energy transactions. The sanctions will make it harder for countries to purchase Russian oil, potentially increasing prices by up to $5 per barrel, CBS News reported.

💬 The Trump administration "remains focused on ending the fighting and fostering negotiations to end the war," the Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "We continue to implement our sanctions, which remain one of the levers to facilitate these goals."

Adding:

ITALY DEFIES THE FRANCO-BRITISH WAR HAWKS – MELONI BOYCOTTS “COALITION OF THE WILLING” MEETING

For once, a glimmer of sanity emerges in Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is breaking ranks with the UK and France, rejecting their reckless push to escalate the Ukraine war by deploying Western troops.

According to La Repubblica and La Stampa, Meloni is boycotting a planned video conference led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two Atlanticist lapdogs are trying to rally support for sending “peacekeepers” to Ukraine.

It’s a thinly disguised interventionist move, one that even Meloni—known for her pro-NATO stance, isn’t buying.

This isn’t just a scheduling conflict. Meloni is deliberately distancing Italy from the UK’s and France’s reckless ambitions. She sees Starmer and Macron “rushing ahead” with suicidal gamesmanship that could trigger a direct NATO-Russia confrontation.

This isn’t about “peacekeepers.” The last time NATO talked about “peacekeepers,” it was the Balkans, Libya, Iraq, and Syria, all turned into charred battlegrounds under the same humanitarian pretexts.

Italy’s refusal to participate in this Anglo-French fantasy of a “coalition of the willing” could very well fracture the European war consensus. Rome isn’t interested in sending troops to Ukraine, and Meloni has been engaging more with Trump’s White House than with Macron’s Elysee.

Starmer and Macron, the new tag team of Euro-Atlantic imperial poodles, are trying to drag the continent into another catastrophic military adventure.

But Italy, perhaps sensing where the real power shift is happening, is saying: not this time.

This move shouldn’t be mistaken for full independence. Italy remains deeply tied to NATO, but Meloni’s rejection of the Franco-British push signals that not all of Europe is on board with escalating the war to the next level.

She has publicly stated:

“Italy will not be sending troops to Ukraine.”

And after Trump’s brutal humiliation of Zelensky in Washington, Meloni is openly backing Trump’s supposed “peace efforts.” She has expressed “satisfaction” with the outcome of the U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah.

Does she believe in the ceasefire? Probably not. But Italy is hedging.

THE MULTIPOLAR REALITY: EUROPEAN UNITY IS CRACKING

Starmer and Macron want war. Trump wants out. Meloni wants to survive.

This isn’t about Italy suddenly becoming anti-NATO, but it’s a sign that European unity is unraveling. If even Italy is backing off from the war machine, how much longer before more cracks appear in the Western front?

The “Coalition of the Willing” sounds like a recycled script from 2003, but Europe isn’t the same playground it once was. The multipolar world is taking shape, and Italy might just be looking for a way out before it all burns down.