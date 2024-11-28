Russian and Syrian air forces are continuously destroying terrorists who have launched an offensive from Idlib in the west of Aleppo province. The masks have been dropped, now no one will talk about the presence of "opposition" in Idlib.



Only terrorists who must not remain alive on Syrian soil.

Syrian government forces eliminated several sabotage and reconnaissance groups west of Aleppo composed of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists disguised in Syrian army uniforms, security forces of the Syrian Arab Republic told RIA Novosti.