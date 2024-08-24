Kyoufu Shinbun (1997, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyoufu Shinbun (恐怖新聞, "The Newspaper of Fear") is an adventure game developed by atelier Double and published by Yukata. It was only released in Japan.
Kyoufu Shinbun is based on the manga of the same name. The manga deals with a middle school student called Rei Kigata. Rei does not believe in the supernatural, but one day, at midnight, he receives an issue of the "Newspaper of Fear". The newspaper contains articles about paranormal phenomena and future events. At school, he also hears rumours about the newspaper. It is said that every time you read the newspaper, your life will be reduced by 100 days. Regardless, Rei uses the newspaper to prevent bad things from happening.