Selena Gomez talks “hitting rock bottom” before overcoming mental health battle

Selena Gomez at the Featured Session: Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals held at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)





Selena Gomez has opened up about the time she “hit rock bottom” with her mental health.





During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, the singer reflected on her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, which she admitted she went “back and forth” about releasing to the public.