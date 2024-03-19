BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Selena Gomez talks “hitting rock bottom” before overcoming mental health battle
Health is Wealth
Health is Wealth
45 views • 03/19/2024

Selena Gomez at the Featured Session: Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals held at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)


Selena Gomez has opened up about the time she “hit rock bottom” with her mental health.


During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, the singer reflected on her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, which she admitted she went “back and forth” about releasing to the public.

Keywords
hollywoodmusiccelebritysingeractress
