4/07/2024 -- New Seismic Update -- All others gone / removed -- Unrest spreading Be prepared

If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs





Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo





Things went off the rails, false copyright claims, religious and anti-religious wars in chat, false accusations of theft from the big solar channel.... my warning for the East Coast literally disappeared....... it is all a bit much after I warned the East coast from DC to the border for a M4.5+ and then it got hit as expected.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



