ISRAEL'S TIME RUNNING OUR FOREIGN POLICY IS KAPUTSKI❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
123 views • 4 weeks ago

Owen Shroyer's Bold Message on U.S. Foreign Policy | TikTok


“Israel has been convincing us that their issues & their enemies in the Middle East are ours since the 80s and all it's done is cost us trillions of dollars and tens of thousands American lives. We are done. The deception is over....”


Owen Shroyer


https://www.tiktok.com/@myamericaparty/video/7517771581301542157 [oop - it's gone 👀]


https://rumble.com/v6thp29-owen-shroyer-on-israel-the-deception-is-over.html


Comments:


I assume Owen is responding to something that Fox News ZIONIST SHILL Mark Levin said on his X account as I saw Mark Levin whining about poor little Israel and Mark retweeted a post where someone used the word "NEOCON" and Mark posts "When he says this he means JEWS"

Of course I tweeted to Mark "97% of Warmongering Neocons are JEWS. Good catch Mark!!".


Oy mf'ing Vey! Nothing says family fun like the wars. It's like a two'fer, they cull the herd/goyim and make a few sheckles to boot.

Oy Vey thats a good day!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WXQbqWJ_Ezg


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a3bqbg [thanks to https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/mark-levin-pushed-trump-to-allow-iran-strike-with-story-even-trumps-own-top-intel-honchos-denied-report/ and https://twitter.com/ShroyerOfficial 🖲]


In other news:


Sellafield: The RIDICULOUS Nuclear Mess - A Chat with Grok


https://www.voterig.com/sellafield.html [archived to: https://archive.fo/uzWeZ 🖲]

owen shroyermark levinfifth columnus foreign policy suborned to israeldebate with jim stone and grok regarding sellafield
