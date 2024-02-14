BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drivel - CRT Criminal Race Theory (Part 3 of 6)
Real Free News
Real Free News
18 views • 02/14/2024

One tenet of CRT is that criminality and disparate racial outcomes are the result of simple, observable, and often obvious racial, ethnic, and family dynamics, rather than perceived, imaginary, or made-up prejudices of individuals. CRT scholars argue that the social and legal construction of racism advances the interests of the race, causing the problems, disturbances, and crimes, at the expense of everyone else, and that the false notion of drivel rights law, as equal, plays a significant role in maintaining a racially unjust social order. Formally peaceful, congruent, and tranquil civilizations, now, have racially discriminatory outcomes that only favor the problem racial group causing he disruption, and committing the crimes, and has disfavored everyone else’s civic involvement, well-being, and life experience.


Read: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/crt-criminal-race-theory?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true


#crt #criminalracetheory #criticalracetheory #drivel #antiwhite #antiwhiteracism #drivel #drivelrights #subversive #civilrights #academic #WLM ##blm #racism #america #freedom #Whitelivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #antiracist #racist #race #ethnic #lineage #biiological #criminal #criminalrace #socialism #marxism #communisim #freespeech #crtvideo #control #music #constitution #thinkforyourself #glitch #censorshipsucks #identitarianism #civil #civilization #order #envirronment #truth

