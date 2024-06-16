Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 14, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2303 - What case was thrown out? -America is a republic! How much propaganda is shown to citizens to skew the truth? -Are courts being used as a weapon to keep people quiet? -What happened to Stars wars? -Why do fewer Americans need to be on statins drugs? -Disney comes back on top with the lawsuit with Florida. -Why are the lakes not clear and dirty now? -Make wise decisions with your health, emotionally, spiritually, physically. -What is the single most important thing for cardiovascular health? -How are you breathing when lifting weights? -Why is homeland security getting no information about illegals coming over the boarders? -Are energy drinks related to heart risk? High energy green show!