If Psych Drugs Reduce Recovery Rates from 80% to 5%, Why Are We Using Them?

Jim Gottstein - Founder, The Law Project for Psychiatric Rights

Psychrights.org





The mental health system’s standard treatments are colossally counter-productive and harmful and often forced on unwilling patients. And largely unreported.

The overreliance on psychiatric drugs is reducing the recovery rate of people diagnosed with serious mental illness from a possible 80% to 5% — and reducing their life spans by roughly 20 years. Psychiatric incarceration, euphemistically called “involuntary commitment,” is similarly counterproductive and harmful, adding to patients’ trauma and massively associated with suicides. Harmful psychiatric interventions are regularly being imposed on people without consideration of the facts about the treatments and their harms. This is a violation of International Law.





Jim Gottstein should know. An Alaska-based lawyer now living on Maui, Jim founded the Law Project for Psychiatric Rights (PsychRights) whose mission is to mount a strategic litigation campaign against forced psychiatric drugging and electroshock. He is most known for subpoenaing and releasing secret documents showing that Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Zyprexa hid the fact their drug caused diabetes and other metabolic problems, resulting in a series of front-page stories in The New York Times. His acclaimed book, The Zyprexa Papers covers this in depth.





The most important elements for truly improving patients’ lives are People, Place, and Purpose. People—even psychiatric patients—need to have relationships (People), a safe place to live (Place), and activity that is meaningful to them (Purpose). As bad as it is for adults, the psychiatric incarceration and psychiatric drugging of children and youth are even more tragic.