Word from the Lord: Hawaii, a Modern-Day Naboth’s Vineyard and Judgement from Heaven’s Courts

Join Amanda as she gives a Word from the Lord after Church International’s baptism weekend. Discover ties between the story of Naboth’s Vineyard and current events unfolding in Hawaii. Tune into this empowering teaching Thursday, September 7, 2023 @6pm EDT.
