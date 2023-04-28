Recovering common sense

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 views • 04/28/2023

John Anderson, November 25, 2022


John is joined by Zuby - rapper, author, podcast host, public speaker, and creative entrepreneur. Zuby recently tweeted that "the best way to be 'controversial' these days is to actually tell the truth", and says he's speaking up for what was once common sense.


In the conversation, John asks Zuby's opinions on everything from the trans movement, to Black Lives Matter, to how he's using rap as a force for good.


Zuby is a British-born but international rapper who rose to fame primarily through his Twitter antics. After studying Computer Science at Oxford and working as a management consultant, Zuby quit to pursue a full-time career in music. He has independently released and published several albums, selling over 30,000 copies.


In 2019 Zuby started the podcast 'Real Talk with Zuby', which has reached almost 250 episodes. Guests include Matt Walsh, Andrew Doyle, Brett Weinstein and Carl Trueman.


Zuby has published a fitness e-book called 'Strong Advice' and a children's book about the importance of nutrition called 'The Candy Calamity'.

00:00 Intro

00:36 Introducing Zuby

01:36 Zuby's Background

10:27 The Limits of Diversity

16:37 Zuby Identifies as a Woman

20:21 The End of Trans Ideology?

32:06 Rap Music: Medium, Message, Meta-narrative

41:11 The Philosophy of BLM

46:58 Lessons from Lockdown

59:35 Healthy Societies are Built on Trust

1:06:19 The Social Media Experiment

common sensezubyjohn anderson
