Título Original: Feeder - Miss You
Publicado em YT, 18 de Abril de 2008
Créditos: Feeder, Nick Gillespie
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEuyrpzhyUQ
Descrição Original do Autor:
96 548 vues 16 avr. 2008
By Nick, Chris & Phil. It was shot and edited in 2 days. Here's what the band said when they watched it...
Grant: I love this video, it's really out there which is what this video is all about. The scene on the beach is great and the characters and concept is interesting. Nice work....
Taka: I just don't understand where the idea came from! But it's so unique. I love the colour and the masks. Maybe, we should ask them to dance with their masks on the stage at Reading in front of 60,000 people!
Mark: The randomness of it won me over. Love the masks, narrative, acting and the literal call to arms at the end. Bizarre! I love it.