Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025. Ch.1 [Project 2025]

Book now available at:

Apple https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id6529547069

Barnes & Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/2940180287755

Bol https://www.bol.com/nl/nl/p/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025/9300000183980088/

Decitre https://www.decitre.fr/ebooks/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025-9798227943859_9798227943859_10020.html

Everand https://www.everand.com/book/749410604

Ex Libris https://www.exlibris.ch/de/buecher-buch/englische-ebooks/my-two-cents/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-chr/id/9798227943859/

Fable https://fable.co/book/x-9798227943859

Fnac https://www.fnac.com/livre-numerique/a20723571/My-Two-Cents-Ten-Commandments-in-Schools-et-Sunday-Rest-by-Law-Advice-for-Christians-in-2025

Furet du Nord https://www.furet.com/ebooks/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025-my-two-cents-9798227943859_9798227943859_10020.html

Kobo https://www.kobo.com/search?Query=9798227943859

Palace Marketplace https://market.thepalaceproject.org/item/6012865

PCHome 24h https://24h.pchome.com.tw/books/prod/DJBQ3G-D900HNGNX

Saxo https://www.saxo.com/dk/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025_bog_9798227969279

Smashwords https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1588423

Thalia/Tolino https://www.thalia.de/shop/home/artikeldetails/EAN9798227943859

Vivlio Casa del Libro https://shop.vivlio.com/product/9798227943859_9798227943859_10020/ten-commandments-in-schools-amp-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025

------------------------

Video Description [Chapter 1 of the book, _Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025_ ISBN: 9798227943859 ]:





The "hell on earth" scenario engineered over the past five years has reached its objective: It has driven sane, morally-minded citizens to the brink of their tolerance, to the point that they are even willing to scrap the First Amendment to the Constitution in order to prevent such evil from freely surfacing again. "We need to put God back into government", they say. And so the pendulum now begins its swing in that direction.





A century ago, Luciferian occultism foretold that an epic event would begin to unfold in 2025, involving the revelation of the Satanic powers ruling this world, which would involve the collaboration of the infiltrated Church, Freemasonry and the educational system.





This sudden, sharp reversal toward conservative Christian values is not at all what it seems.





"For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect." (Matthew 24:24)





#Christian #Project2025 #ChristianNationalism #TenCommandments #FourthCommandment #SundayLaw #Sabbath #MarkOfTheBeast #ChristianBooks #Prophecy #Eschatology #EndTimes