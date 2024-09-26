BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gut Health: Restore Your Microbiome with Prebiotics & Probiotics
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
7 months ago

Hippocrates once said, “all health starts in the gut.” All bacteria in the intestinal system are located in the colon and is called microbiome. Have you ever heard the expression “I’ve got a gut feeling?” There are neurotransmitters in our gut, and thousands of types of bacteria that enable our bodies to function properly, so it’s important to keep a healthy balance.

There are several things that disrupt the healthy gut bacteria. It is important to restore the healthy bacteria in the gut by replenishing it with probiotics (live bacteria). Prebiotics (vegetables, fruits, legumes) are also helpful to feed the existing healthy bacteria and promote recolonization.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the importance of keeping a healthy balance of bacteria in the microbiome for optimal health. By using probiotics, prebiotics and cutting down on sugar in your diet, you can replenish and restore the healthy bacteria in your gut and help your body to function properly!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthhealthy gutmicrobiomegut imbalancedr steven hotzewellness revolutionyeast overgrowth
