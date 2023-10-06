Bright Light News Live Panel 4: Fifth Gen Warfare with Dr. Robert Malone + Drs. Jill Malone, Byram Bridle & Mark Trozzi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recorded Sept. 20, 2023, in Toronto.
Dr. Robert Malone joined Bright Light News' Glen Jung to discuss the frightening reality of fifth generation warfare and propaganda and a way forward along with speeches from Drs. Jill Malone, Byram Bridle and Mark Trozzi.
