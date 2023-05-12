John 11:48 What will you do with Jesus, now that the second coming is at hand?

Now that the second coming is at hand, what will you do with Jesus?Now that Jesus is back, wielding the Sword of the Spirit in these last days of Satan's rule, we all must decide what we will do with Jesus Heb. 1:2; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Dan. 12:6, etc. all.

Because of free moral agency, because men cannot stand up against Jehovah unless in ignorance 2 Thess. 2:11; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30 and because the Lord wanted to save billions, He divided Christianity into two ages.

The Kingdom of the Lord is to the Lord as one day, but to men, it is 1,000 years broken into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the rule of Satan 2 Thess. 2:1-11. The first age of the Lord's Kingdom began when the Bible was delivered, once and for all time to the saints, Judas 3. The second coming of the Lord will be the completion of the restoration of the Bible Rev. 5:1ff; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Ezra; Nehemiah.

Satan, only a man when we read about him in the book of Job, was given great power by the Lord, and the Lord stepped back so Satan could pretend to be the Lord 2 Thess. 2:4. In the beginning, Satan's spirit, miraculously educated like Adam and Eve's, was placed in the body of a snake in the Garden of Eden, where he brought death to the world Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12; 1 Cor. 2:11; Lev. 10:1-3.

The Lord has warned us that we do not know His mind 1 Cor. 2:11; Job 38:1ff. but, that we will have to patiently endure the suffering brought by the rule of Satan over the kingdoms of men, until the first and now the second coming of the Lord James 5:7-11

The world did not love Christ's declaration that He was the only mediator/preacher between the Father and men, or His claims of all authority, so they tried to get rid of Him in 30 AD and in 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:10.

Because men do not love truth, the wisdom from above, they deny the second coming 2 Pet. 3; Dan. 12:6; James 3:15-17; John 8:32.





And why if you want to hear about the Second coming and truth that will set you free from every wind of the doctrine of men, you will probably have to sign up @ https://thewatchman.substack.com/

It is free, but the Lord warns us, except we learn how to love the Lord with all of our hearts, souls, and minds, and except we learn to love each other with agape love we will not find freedom from this perverse generation Acts 2:40.

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmWxwkpmRBzJctVhdjjSpmxfk

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

[email protected]

806-416-0747