© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Someone with six qualities is unable to enter the sure path … even when listening to the true teaching.
A Discourse of the Buddha - AN 6.86 Āvaraṇasutta: Obstacles
“Mendicants, someone with six qualities is unable to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities even when listening to the true teaching. What six? They’re obstructed by deeds, defilements, or results. And they’re faithless, unenthusiastic, and witless. Someone with these six qualities is unable to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities, even when listening to the true teaching.
Someone with six qualities is able to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities when listening to the true teaching. What six? They’re not obstructed by deeds, defilements, or results. And they’re faithful, enthusiastic, and wise. Someone with these six qualities is able to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities when listening to the true teaching.”
Read this translation of Aṅguttara Nikāya 6.86 Āvaraṇasutta: Obstacles by Bhikkhu Sujato on SuttaCentral.net. Or listen on SC-Voice.net. Or explore the Pali on DigitalPaliReader.online.
Or read a translation in Deutsch, বাংলা, Bahasa Indonesia, 日本語, မြန်မာဘာသာ, Português, Русский, සිංහල, ไทย, Tiếng Việt, or 汉语. Learn how to find your language.
Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio