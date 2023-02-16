SLEEPER CELLS ACTIVATED-THE WAR IS UNDERWAY-WHAT COMES NEXT & WHAT IS THE ULTIMATE OUTCOME?*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1626239443047776257
https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1626186916235481094
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1626018685851762688
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/michigan-state-shooter-anthony-mcrae-had-note-in-pocket-threatening-nj-school-cops/ar-AA17tL6P
https://twitter.com/officer_Lew/status/1626049542591324162
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/nato-boss-says-up-to-turkiye-when-to-ratify-nordics-nations-accession-to-alliance-1107501379.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/2/16/turkey-syria-earthquake-live
https://twitter.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1625961643623456768
https://apnews.com/article/politics-syria-earthquakes-drones-65648ea8c15d90dd6ce13cbe5d7f2d5d
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/2/16/russia-ukraine-live-nato-urges-approval-of-sweden-finland-bids
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-reeducation-camps-hold-thousands-of-ukrainian-kids-report/ar-AA17tZLA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg&index=1&t=711s
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russia-has-deployed-97-of-army-in-ukraine-but-is-struggling-to-advance-u-k-says-91086284
https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1626231701298085890
https://tass.com/defense/1576495
https://www.sott.net/article/477378-Fingerprints-of-unvaccinated-NYC-teachers-reportedly-sent-to-FBI-with-problem-codes-Invasion-of-privacy
https://news.yahoo.com/gas-bill-907-13-sticker-130059649.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1626018900113498112
https://web.archive.org/web/20210222184146/https://www.deagel.com/forecast
https://www.alamongordo.com/hopi-and-world-war-iii/
http://www.revolt-motion.com/uploads/1/1/3/5/11350020/published/258198.jpg?1552981828