Culture War | “God Can Use You Exactly Where You Are” | Cookie Culture - Faith Based Cookies | Guest: Alyssa Copley | Vote With Your Dollars

Moms on a Mission welcomes Alyssa Copley from Cookie Culture. Alyssa shares how she asked God for a business idea and the Holy Spirit told her to start Cookie Culture. She tells us that the mission is to advance the Word of God on earth as it is in heaven as she makes and mails cookies to people all over the nation. Alyssa explains their loyalty program and how we can earn cookie points to receive free cookies after a certain number of purchases.





