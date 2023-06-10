BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
To 'Sparrow' - RIP - Farewell Video - from War Gonzo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
173 views • 06/10/2023

Sparrow. rip. farewell video

We bitterly announce that the Hero of the Russian World, the company commander of the assault battalion "Somalia" Roman Vorobyov, whom everyone knew by his call sign "Sparrow", died.

Sparrow died like a warrior on the front line, side by side with his fighters. He was not even 27 years old.

His exploits and heroic name will forever remain in our hearts, the Hero of the DPR Sparrow will forever remain in the history of Russia and our memory.

Sparrow was a friend of the @wargonzo project and our team mourns with all Roma's relatives, friends and comrades. Kingdom of Heaven to you, brother!

In memory of Sparrow, we have prepared a farewell video.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
