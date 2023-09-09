Elon Musk vs. ADL & Blue City Blues "We Can't Take More Migrants" Headline News 9/8/23 Weekly News Report- Is Biden using border states for a new border wall? Big sanctuary cities are feeling the burden of thousands of migrants in need of food, housing, and education. Cities like Chicago and New York are maxed out and are considering giant tents to house migrants over the winter. Joe is reportedly considering a plan to require illegal aliens with dubious asylum claims to remain in Texas- a move that would see the Lone Star State absorb tens of thousands of illegal aliens every week. Elon Musk has threatened to sue the ADL blaming them for the loss of billions in Twitter's value and ad revenue. He later wrote in another post that X has "no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit" against the group to clear his company's name. Mike Pence went on Fox News to trash those who don't toe the "Conservative" line and to call President Donald Trump "my former running mate." All of that and much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/elon-musk-vs-adl/





Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.