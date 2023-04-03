BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The US is Shocked and Doesn't Know What To Do┃Russia and China are using New Tactics against the US
The Prisoner
1036 views • 04/03/2023

While all the attention of the public was focused on the outbreak crisis around the US banking sector and the government's attempts to save the situation, another bad news arrived that not only shocked the White House but also raised doubts among experts about the future of the United States. A few days ago, accurate data on investments in US government securities were published. And this data shocked many experts. I myself, personally preparing material for a future video about the upcoming financial and economic apocalypse, was pretty surprised by the data on the US national debt. No, I will not discuss the rapidly growing US national debt in this video and how it is profitable for Washington to receive investments in US securities from other states. You yourself know and understand all this perfectly well. In this video, I would like to discuss another very important aspect.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiachinausadebtgovernment securities
