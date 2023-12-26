Return to Eden -- (2020, with English subtitles where different languages appear)

When Natural and human interests impinge on each other and human over-regulation disturbs all biological balances, important questions arise. Do we belong to nature or does nature belongs to us? A thought-provoking story in which documentary maker Marijn Poels explores the apparent human urge to control the climate, pursue security and preferably control the other. Balancing on a razor-thin line between regulation and manipulation. When technology reigns supreme and common sense evaporated through the tests of time, now humanity is on the brink of becoming the tool. Miles away from the collective panic, fear and chaos, there is hope, inspiration and reconnection.

