"CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" - Introduction

“Code Red” explores the contemporary challenge of communism in America, tracing its historical origins, ideologies, and societal impacts. It unveils how Marxism stealthily subverts education, media, and politics, eroding liberty under the guise of “equity.” This insightful work dissects the infiltration of Marxist ideology, illuminating threats to cherished American values and freedoms. By paralleling historical socialist movements with today's political landscape, it provides invaluable perspectives on potential repercussions of current policies. Serving as an indispensable guide, it equips readers to discern warning signals, partake in informed discussions, and safeguard America's legacy. Unveiling concealed agendas, it promotes critical analysis and prompts readers to scrutinize the motivations behind policies, fostering meaningful dialogues. Above all, “Code Red” champions vigilance, urging individuals to protect freedom for upcoming generations in the face of communism's burgeoning influence.





“CODE RED” is available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x





ABOUT AUTHOR

Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is the author of “CODE RED,” “Zion’s Legacy,” “Downsized,” and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth.





Web: cynthiahodges.com