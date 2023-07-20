Christian Doctrine 2, Titus 2:1-8, 20230719 - FCG Church Mid-Week

But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:

2 that the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.

3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;

4 that they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,

5 to be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.

6 Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded.

7 In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity,

8 sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you. Amen!

