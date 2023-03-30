© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighters of PMC "Wagner" during the assault on enemy positions in Bakhmut captured a group of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Musicians" entered the battle with superior enemy forces and destroyed those who refused to surrender. The survivors prudently laid down their arms, spared their lives, and would later be exchanged.