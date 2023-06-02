BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attacking American Jobs: Radical Lawmaker’s Assault on the Energy Sector!
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
10 views • 06/02/2023

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) drew criticism from conservatives after suggesting that fossil fuels are responsible for extreme weather. Bowman told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that if the US did not stop drilling for fossil fuels, the weather would continue to be extreme. Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) called out Bowman's comment, arguing that it would "destroy" the energy sector and harm Americans facing record-high inflation. As conservatives mock Bowman, others point out that cutting out fossil fuels without a backup plan would be disastrous. Radio host Jesse Kelly called it a "call for genocide." If Bowman's plan was implemented, it would cripple the US energy sector and threaten global energy stability.

Keywords
current eventsgenocideinflationamerican jobsfossil fuel
