Glenn Loury Excoriates Ibrim X Kendi + his Fall From Woke Grace
Recharge Freedom
10 views • 10/04/2023

The great public intellectual Glenn Lowry excoriates Ibrim X Kendi in his fall from awoke grace to his counterpart John McWhorter, who naturally takes a reflexive semi-woke view.Kendi is the "anti-racist" who states that the cure for past discrimination is present discrimination and the cure for present discrimination is future discrimination in a never ending vicious cycle.


#IbrimXKendi #glennloury #woke


racismdemocratsdiscriminationwokeus politicswhite guiltreparationsjohn mcwhorterscholarboston universityblack politicsgrifteranti-racismwolkhow to be an anti-racistibrim x kendiglenn lowryanti-racist centeranti-racist baby
