Allan Seckel: A Brief Introduction to the Man Amalgamating BC's Health Colleges

A man named Allan Seckel is amalgamating the medical regulatory colleges in British Columbia under a centralized body, but the Government of British Columbia is stonewalling the release of documents related to his appointment.

Watch Liam Sturgess as he presents to Physicians & Health Professionals of BC during their February 8, 2024 meeting about the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA) and its consequences on access to healthcare in the province.

Watch the full meeting here: https://rumble.com/v4dbser-bc-physicians-and-health-professionals-meeting-re-bill-36-hpoa-feb-8-2024.html

Learn more about Allan Seckel on the White Rose Wiki: https://wiki.whiteroseintelligence.com/en/Allan-Seckel

Sign up for our newsletter to receive updates: https://whiteroseintelligence.substack.com

Support our work:

• Buy Me A Coffee | https://www.buymeacoffee.com/whiteroseintelligence

• PayPal | https://www.paypal.me/whiteroseintel

Follow White Rose Intelligence:

• Website | https://whiteroseintelligence.com/

• Twitter | https://twitter.com/WhiteRoseIntel

• Locals | https://whiteroseintelligence.locals.com/

• Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/WhiteRoseIntelligence/

• Mastodon | https://mastodon.social/@WhiteRoseIntelligence

• Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/whiteroseintelligence/

• Rumble | https://rumble.com/c/c-5457349

• BitChute | https://www.bitchute.com/channel/83FOVg6yKlrI/

• Minds | https://www.minds.com/whiteroseintelligence/

• Bluesky | https://bsky.app/profile/whiteroseintel.bsky.social

• Telegram | https://t.me/whiteroseintelligence