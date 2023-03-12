12/03/2023 -- New Large M7.0 Earthquake and 50,000ft Volcanic Eruption - Pacific Unrest Spreading

A new 50,000ft (15240m) volcanic eruption has occurred at Mount Marapi in Sumatra Indonesia (not to be confused with Mt. Merapi in Java Indonesia).





Additionally a new large M7.0 (USGS M6.6) has occurred back in Philippines, near the original M7.7 earthquake epicenter from yesterday December 1-2,2023





This is on top of the FL600 (60,000 foot) eruption from Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea, and the new Volcanic island forming on the side of Iwo Jima to the North on the Izu Ridge.





Also the seismic activity has been noteworthy (increase wise from where we were before this new unrest event started). Multiple M7+ events plus the eruptions all in about less than 1 months time.





Yesterdays (Dec 1-2) solar storm arrival has put fuel on the fire so to speak when it comes to seismic activity already taking place.





It looks like we are going to take another step up soon this week from where we already are. And since we're already at M7.7 level, things this coming week might be very strong indeed. I hope I'm wrong but with the solar storm arriving yesterday, I don't see how we could go DOWN in size from this point.





Tomorrows forecast will cover all of this for the coming 7-10 days.

