Horrifying Moments! Ukrainian Special Forces Successfully Ambush Russian Troops On Dnipro River
67 views • 11/09/2023

US Military News


Nov 8, 2023


During a critical reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers spotted an approaching boat along the Dnipro River. However, much to their surprise, this wasn't just any boat; it was a group of Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian operators seized the opportunity and initiated a meticulously planned ambush, swiftly taking down the invading forces' commander and the boatman.


In conclusion, this story of Ukrainian special forces successfully ambushing Russian troops along the Dnipro River is a testament to the bravery, skill, and determination of the Ukrainian operators. It also highlights the ever-changing landscape of this ongoing conflict and the challenges faced by both sides.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYIuvKwWAM0

russiawarus military newsukraineriversoldierstroopsspecial forcesambushhorrifyingdniproreconnaissance
