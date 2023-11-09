Horrifying Moments! Ukrainian Special Forces Successfully Ambush Russian Troops On Dnipro River

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Nov 8, 2023
During a critical reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers spotted an approaching boat along the Dnipro River. However, much to their surprise, this wasn't just any boat; it was a group of Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian operators seized the opportunity and initiated a meticulously planned ambush, swiftly taking down the invading forces' commander and the boatman.
In conclusion, this story of Ukrainian special forces successfully ambushing Russian troops along the Dnipro River is a testament to the bravery, skill, and determination of the Ukrainian operators. It also highlights the ever-changing landscape of this ongoing conflict and the challenges faced by both sides.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYIuvKwWAM0