Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 25, 2023

Episode 2136 - Wow another green show! Ted goes into a 20 minute segment on how to get your prayers answered. It’s about a relationship not a religion. It’s about Jesus! How did the Rothschilds fund George Soros? What is the Quantum fund? Mute the TV commercials. Why take a healthy child to the pediatrician? Plus much much more! High energy must listen show!